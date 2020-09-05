We all know about Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop vagina scented candles aka candles that smelled just like her vagina and if you are hearing of it for the first time, let us also tell you hat it was sold out real quick. Yes, a population of people wanted to smell what Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina seems like but now reports from upnewsinfo.com suggests that Gwyneth Paltrow's team actually sniffed her vagina and then the vagina candles to make sure that the product was authentic and it smelled exactly like Gwyneth Paltrow's genitals.

A Gwyneth Paltrow staff said to upnewsinfo.com “We all live and breathe these products. The Goop office is unlike any workplace in the world. You will find staff sitting at their desk with a bunch of needles in their face or wearing a necklace vibrator while discussing which sex toys gave them the best orgasm that weekend. It’s the most hilariously wonderful and crazy environment.”

“For the Goop team, smelling Gwyneth’s vagina became just another day at the office! She’s the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products,” they concluded.

At the start of the year 2020, Actress Gwyneth Paltrow began selling a scented candle that smells like her vagina, in her Goop store. The 47-year-old actress' company sold candle which was named "This Smells Like My Vagina". Gwyneth Paltrow Standing Inside a Vagina? Poster of Her New Netflix Show 'Goop Lab' Has the Funniest Twitter Reactions.

As per the product description, the item, was made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. While her vagina smelling candles were sold out real soon, it even intrigued Dwayne Johnson who snooped into the Vagina Candle conversation started by comedian Adam Ray and said he now wants sell candles made of the scent of his testicles!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).