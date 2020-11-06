Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have had the best time during this lockdown. The lovebirds spent some quality time together while at home and often surprised their fans with cute pictures of them on social media. Post the pregnancy announcements by Joe Jonas - Sophie Turner, Zayn Malik - Gigi Hadid, many speculated that Hailey might also share the happy news soon but the model rubbished the rumours with a post. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Get Mushy, Intimate and Romantic in their New Photoshoot for Vogue Italia.

A leading Hollywood publication was going to publish a story about Hailey's pregnancy but she did not want to beat around the bush anymore. The model took matters in her hand and finally put a stop on these rumours. She took to social media to post a story where she bashed the publication for putting out a false story. She asked them to rather focus on the US Election and not publish false stories.

Check Out Her Story Here:

Hailey's Story (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Though there might not be a baby on board right now, there's a possibility of a baby in Hailey and Justin's future. The stars have often expressed of extending their family but shared that it wouldn't be anytime soon. Hailey Baldwin Sets Record Straight For Those Who Accused Her of Plastic Surgery.

A few months ago, during an interview, Justin had given an update on how the married couple's quarantine period was going. "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September. We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper. We've been road tripping... just staying social distancing," Bieber had revealed to which Hailey added, "It's just the two of us."

As for Hailey, she recently confessed that she is excited to have kids. She said she wants a daughter that she can pass her cashmere sweaters down to. She jokingly said that she is saving her Bottega Veneta sweater for her daughter because "it's never going to go out of style."

