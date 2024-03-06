Hailey Baldwin Bieber is in no mood to let the unfounded claims about her and her husband, Justin Bieber, pass through her radar without repercussions. People magazine reported that Hailey has set the record straight with several social media posts about her life with Justin. Super Bowl 2024: Hailey Bieber Blushes As Justin Bieber Kisses Her; Couple Quashes Divorce Rumours With Their PDA (Watch Video).

Hailey recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a no-nonsense statement. Addressing the social media posts about her life with Justin Bieber, she wrote, “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion (sic)."

Hailey Bieber's Instagram Story

Hailey Bieber's Instagram Story

As per People, she added, "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false. xx Sorry to spoil it." Hailey’s post comes almost a week after her father, Stephen Baldwin, publicly shared a post from Victor Marx—the founder of All Things Possible Ministries—featuring a prayer request for the couple, whose faith has long bonded them.

