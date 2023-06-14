Oscar winning actress Halle Berry's recent style serve is far from subtle. The actress, 56, shared a mirror selfie wearing what appears to be a champagne-coloured satin gown with an exceptionally high slit on her on Twitter. "Subtle Tuesday serve," she captioned the post with a winking emoji. In addition to strappy heels, the Moonfall actress debuted long ombre hair - a departure from her signature, asymmetrical platinum pixie cut, reports People magazine. Halle Berry Teases Fans with Steamy Nude Post-shower Mirror Pics on Instagram!.

The Cleveland native was seen wearing her shorter haircut in photos she posted on Instagram just last week with her boyfriend Van Hunt. The loved-up images show her and Hunt, 53, snuggled up and sharing a kiss. As per People, the couple both dressed casually for the selfie, wearing grey hoodies. While the actress wore delicate earrings and a coordinating necklace, her musician beau accessorised with a bucket hat. Deadpool 3: Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden to Return as Storm, Jean Grey and Cyclops- Reports.

Check Out The Sexy Image Of Halle Barry Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

"Don't be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!," Berry wrote in her caption. Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. Last month, Berry shared a hilarious video where she and her stylist, Lindsay Flores, struggled to fit custom boots on the actress' feet.

