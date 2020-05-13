Harvey Keitel Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Best Performances By The Legendary Actor

As he turns a year older, we take a look at Keitel's best roles so far (picture credit - Instagram)

It won't be wrong to say that Harvey Keitel is one of the greatest method actors to live. He started his career by working in theatre for over a decade and then made a transition to the big screen in 1967. He teamed up with Martin Scorsese (who also made his feature film debut as a director) in Who’s That Knocking at My Door. Ever since then there has been no looking back for the both of them. Ever since he began his career, Keitel has appeared in more than 120 movies and while he has failed to win quite some prestigious awards, he has a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination to his credit.

Harvey is celebrating his 81st birthday today. As the popular actor turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best movies so far.

Bad Lieutenant

This has to be Harvey's best role in his career. He plays a heavy drug and gambling-addicted New York City lieutenant investigating the rape of a nun. Not many know this, but Christopher Walken was supposed to play the part. However, he pulled out a few weeks before the filming began as he thought he is not the right person to do this. Hence, Harvey had only three weeks to prepare, and he did a terrific job, many will agree.

Reservoir Dogs

This film brought glory to Quentin Tarantino, and to Harvey as well. Reportedly, it was Keitel who called the filmmaker to not only cast him in the film, but also so that he could produce the movie. Keitel had to revive his career, and he successfully did that. The Irishman Movie Review: A Vintage Martin Scorsese Extracts Brilliant Performances From Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci in Netflix’s Crime Drama.

Fingers

James Toback made his directorial debut with Fingers, and he was fortunate to have Keitel in this film, as it was his finest performance back then. His acting as a dysfunctional and deranged young man was so realistic in the film that a huge set of people were a bit uncomfortable while watching the movie.

Mean Streets

It was Keitel’s second collaboration with Scorsese and he did a great job yet again as he played a complicated personality on screen.

That was our list of Harvey Keitel's best movies. Did we miss any of your favourites? Let us know by tweeting to us @LalestLY. We wish Harvey a very happy birthday.