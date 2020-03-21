Hasan Minhaj and Wife Beena Patel Welcome Their Second Child and It's a Baby Boy (View Pic)

Hasan Minhaj and Wife Beena Patel With Their Second Child (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena Patel have welcomed their second child together. Minhaj shared the news on his official Instagram page, posting a photo where he is holding his newborn son with Patel at his side.

"Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it's done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot," he captioned the photo.

Hasan Minhaj and Wife Beena Patel Welcome Their Second Child

The "Patriot Act"star and Patel are already parents to a daughter, who was born in April 2018. The couple met while attending college at UC Davis and got married in 2015.