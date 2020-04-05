Hayley Atwell Birthday Special - From Captain America: The First Avenger to The Duchess, We Name Five Best Movies of Her Film Career

Hayley Atwell Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

No, she's not Peggy Carter. I mean she is but that's in reel life. Hayley Atwell - the British American actress celebrates her birthday today and Peggy Carter is a mere character that she played in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though she made her television debut in 2006, she was quick to take her big leap and announce her film debut with Woody Allen's 2007 release, Cassandra's Dream. Atwell's next big release would be Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 that's slated to hit the screens in 2021. Until then, let's celebrate her special day by picking five best movies of her filmy career so far. It Was Fitting End: Hayley Atwell on Peggy Carter-Steve Rogers Love Story Arc.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Hayley Atwell played Agent Peggy Carter in Chris Evan's Captain America: The First Avenger. The movie is set during World War II and introduces us to Marvel's first Avenger who fights a secret Nazi organisation. Atwell entered MCU with this Joe Johnston directorial but sadly, her full-fledged role was restricted to this one outing. #InfinityWar Starts Trending on Twitter after Netizens Discuss Which is the Best Marvel Movie To Date.

The Duchess

A rather weird British drama that revolved around relationships. While Keira Knightley played Georgiana, the Duchess of Devonshire to married, Hayley played Bess, her good friend who ends up having an affair with her husband. It was based on a true story on the life of the Duchess from the 18th century and it showed how every princess doesn't get to live a fairytale. The movie directed by Saul Dibb received the Academy Award for Best Costume Design in 2009.

Brideshead Revisited

Another British drama that saw Hayley play Lady Julia Flyte. It was essentially a love story set many years before World War II. The film's storyline was its strong point followed by the medieval world set up. Though critics argued about the characters being underdeveloped considering the film was a novel adaptation, we think they were well-defined and offered ample scope for everyone to shine.

Cassandra's Dream

This Woody Allen film was Hayley's debut movie and hence she had very limited scope to shine. The movie was essentially about two ambitious brothers raised by a strong mother. However, their ambition turns lethal when their uncle asks them to kill a man in return for his monetary investment. Greed takes over conscience and full marks to Allen for narrating it so beautifully.

Blinded by the Light

This 2019 Gurinder Chadha film is pretty much every other movie she has directed - filled with Indian sentiments and even stereotypes if we are allowed to say. Hayley Atwell plays a teacher who changes the protagonist's life in a way. This was a sweet movie filled with all the necessary emotions.

