Hollywood actor Hugh Keays-Byrne breathed his last on Tuesday (Dec 1) morning. He died at the age of 73. His representative confirmed this sad news to many publications. Hugh's cause of death has not been made public yet. The actor was best known for playing the antagonist Toecutter in the flick Mad Max (1979) and Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). His demise shocked many in the fraternity and so tributes for the brilliant actor started pouring in on the internet. However, it was Charlize Theron's message for his no more co-star which was way too emotional. David Prowse, Darth Vader Star, Passes Away at 85.

She wrote, "RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne, It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed my friend." For the unaware, Theron played the role of Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. Along with the post, she also posted an unseen pic from the sets which sees Mad Max, Hugh Keays-Byrne. MasterChef Junior Star Ben Watkins Dies: Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Shares Condolence.

Check Out The Tweet:

RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne 😔 It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed my friend. pic.twitter.com/kXDhNs5jEU — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 2, 2020

Keays-Byrne was born in 1947 in Kashmir, India and made his debut into the showbiz with Stone (1974). His last role as an actor on the big screen was that of Immortan Joe from Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). The actor also was part of many TV shows. May his soul rest in peace.

