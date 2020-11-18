Masterchef Junior 6 star Ben Watkins died at the age of 14. He was suffering from a rare type of cancer, of which only six people in the world have been diagnosed. The child's parents had died three years ago in 2017, when his father shot his wife and then killed himself. Masterchef mentor Gordon Ramsay has expressed his profound grief after the passing away of the kid. Gordon wrote, "We lost a Master of the @MasterChefJrFOXkitchen today. Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man."Ben Watkins, Masterchef Junior 6 Star, Dies Due to a Rare Cancer, Three Years After His Parents' Deaths.

The kid had appeared on the show when he was just 11 years old. He had filed his episodes for the show before his parents died.

"Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins’ family with this terrible loss," Gordon's tweet further. A statement from Ben's uncle said,"Ben was and will always be the strongest person we know."

Check Out Gordon Ramsay's Tweet For Ben Watkins Here:

We lost a Master of the @MasterChefJrFOX kitchen today. Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man. Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins' family with this terrible loss Gx

Fox also shared condolences in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family. Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. He was a tremendous role model for chefs of all ages and will be dearly missed by everyone at EndemolShine North America and FOX Entertainment."

Ben's family members revealed the news about his cancer diagnosis in July 2020. They started a fundraiser for his medical expenses.

