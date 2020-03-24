InfinityWar Starts Trending on Twitter after Netizens Discuss Which is the Best Marvel Movie To Date

Avengers: Infinity War (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War was the beginning of the end. The vision that they had foresighted since 2008 was about to have an end and it was time for an epic showdown. Earth's mightiest heroes were joined by Guardians of the Galaxy to fight the Mad Titan, Thanos who was determined to wreak havoc in the universe. The film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo was clearly among the phenomenal projects to have come out of Marvel's kitty but was it the best? Let Steve Rogers' 70 Year'Ice-olation' Inspire You to 'Isolate' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Say Marvel India!

Twitterverse is currently buzzing with discussions where netizens are discussing their best MCU movie to date. While some think Infinity War is a clear winner, others are busy arguing about Captain America: The Winter Soldier to be the rightful winner. The espionage thriller starring Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan received positive responses upon its release and the film is still considered among Marvel's best works to date.

And while you may or may not agree with Twitterati and their choices, check out their conversations on the social media platform right below. Marvel's Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Tests Negative for COVID-19.

One Vote for Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Twitter: “Infinity War is the best MCU movie.” Me, an intellectual: “Bucky Barnes’ knife flip alone makes Winter Soldier the best MCU movie.” pic.twitter.com/FPYBQHSrC6 — tyler ✪⧗ (@thenneke1) March 24, 2020

Second Vote

Everyone on the tl keeps saying infinity war is the best MCU movie and I have to laugh bc it’s actually captain america: the winter soldier pic.twitter.com/kOpAaCtRda — 𝐣𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚 💫 (@captainfroot) March 24, 2020

Infinity War > Endgame

Since Infinity War is trending, I think it's time I officially say that Infinity War is more fun, more enjoyable, and overall a better film than Endgame. Although nothing in the MCU comes close to topping Endgame's 3rd Act, I find IW much more engaging and compelling throughout. pic.twitter.com/M9zemrhYWA — Dylan Janson (@dylanjansont) March 24, 2020

Point Noted

I’ll be that guy: “Avengers: Infinity War” is the best MCU movie ever made. pic.twitter.com/E9T3cdbsQv — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) March 24, 2020

Anything But Avengers: Endgame

Winter Soldier > Endgame I'd go as far as saying that Winter Soldier is the best movie in the MCU. If you say Infinity War, I don't really have a problem with that. — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) March 24, 2020

This Scene! EPIC

Infinity War is the best MCU film pic.twitter.com/VAmLtPvuvb — Ajay (@SWBFExpress) March 23, 2020

Check Out his List

Since the MCU is trending. Here's my Elite 5🤓 1. Infinity War 2. Guardians Of The Galaxy 3. The Avengers 4. Avengers Endgame 5. Captain America Winter Soldier#MCU pic.twitter.com/bVJUYaXUdK — Marquise♍ (@MardarriusMM) March 24, 2020

Another One For Captain America: The Winter Soldier

There’s people saying infinity war is the best Marvel film, when Captain America: The winter soldier exist is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/fJYzp8qZJy — ⭐️ (@_Athy__) March 24, 2020

Best Comic Book Movie of All Time? Really?

Infinity War shouldn’t have worked. It should have been a incoherent mess with too many characters and side plots. But it wasn’t. It is IMO, the best comic book movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/eE6vraqIgw — Future Gohan’s Left Arm. (@cannedf00d) March 24, 2020

Endgame Finally Has a Vote

Infinity war better than this? pic.twitter.com/ZlZo5IsSxz — danny 🎒 (@deGrom_) March 24, 2020

Iron Man Gets a Mention! Finally

First: The Winter Soldier Second: Iron Man Third: Civil War Honorary Mentions: Infinity War Black Panther Avengers: Age of Ultron https://t.co/LO5MBb369A — Su (@Su65633372) March 24, 2020

For the ones who are still living under a huge rock, Infinity War was the prequel to Endgame and probably a rightful closure that we all Marvel deserved. As Kevin Feige's team looks forward to accomplishing MCU's Phase 5, here's hoping they don't make it a mess. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow will be Marvel's first movie to release in Phase 5 followed by Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Captain Marvel 2.