#InfinityWar Starts Trending on Twitter after Netizens Discuss Which is the Best Marvel Movie To Date
Avengers: Infinity War (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War was the beginning of the end. The vision that they had foresighted since 2008 was about to have an end and it was time for an epic showdown. Earth's mightiest heroes were joined by Guardians of the Galaxy to fight the Mad Titan, Thanos who was determined to wreak havoc in the universe. The film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo was clearly among the phenomenal projects to have come out of Marvel's kitty but was it the best? Let Steve Rogers' 70 Year'Ice-olation' Inspire You to 'Isolate' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Say Marvel India! 

Twitterverse is currently buzzing with discussions where netizens are discussing their best MCU movie to date. While some think Infinity War is a clear winner, others are busy arguing about Captain America: The Winter Soldier to be the rightful winner. The espionage thriller starring Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan received positive responses upon its release and the film is still considered among Marvel's best works to date.

And while you may or may not agree with Twitterati and their choices, check out their conversations on the social media platform right below. Marvel's Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Tests Negative for COVID-19.

For the ones who are still living under a huge rock, Infinity War was the prequel to Endgame and probably a rightful closure that we all Marvel deserved. As Kevin Feige's team looks forward to accomplishing MCU's Phase 5, here's hoping they don't make it a mess. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow will be Marvel's first movie to release in Phase 5 followed by Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Captain Marvel 2. 