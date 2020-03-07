Australian All-Rounder Ellyse Perry Meets Pop-Star Katy Perry, Gifts Her Team Jersey Ahead of ICC Women’s 2020 T20 World Cup Final

Ellyse Perry Meets Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Twitter/@T20WorldCup))

Pop-star Katy Perry was gifted an Australia women’s cricket team national jersey by star all-rounder Ellyse Perry ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final. Perry, who will perform two sings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the India vs Australia women’s T20 World Cup final gets underway, posed with the Australia national team’s jersey beside Perry. The “Firework” and “I Kissed a Girl” singer was presented the women’s national team jersey by the injured Australian all-rounder, who shares her surname “Perry.” India and Australia women face each other in the final of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup. India advanced to the final, courtesy a higher finish in the league stages, after their semi-final against England was washed-out while Australia beat South Africa women by five-run via the DLS method.

In a post shared by T20 World Cup, both the Perry’s can be posing together with the Australian women’s cricket jersey that has a No 8 written on the back. Interestingly, Ellyse Perry wears the No 8 jersey when she plays for the Australia women’s national cricket team and perhaps with Katy Perry sharing the same surname, the jersey number 8 was presented to her.

Perry, the cricketer, has been ruled out of the 2020 T20I cricket World Cup after injuring her right hamstring during Australia’s final league stage match against New Zealand. The star all-rounder, already a legend in women’s cricket, has, however, remained with the team and will be present to support them in the final against India.

Meanwhile, Global pop-icon Katy Perry has reached Melbourne for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final where she is will perform before India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20 CWC final gets underway at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Australia are the defending champions of the tournament and with four titles, they are also the most successful team in the history of the tournament. India, on the other, will be making their maiden final appearance.