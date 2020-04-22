Jack Nicholson Quotes: Celebrate American Actor’s 83rd Birthday With His Most Memorable Quotes on Acting, Life and Success

Jack Nicholson Quote (File Image)

One of Hollywood’s greatest ever talents – John Joseph Nicholson best known by his screen name Jack Nicholson turns 83 on April 22. The octogenarian actor has played a wide range of characters in his 60-year career and is probably an acting school in himself. From love stories that will melt your heart to villains that strike fear till eternity, Jack Nicholson has been a central figure in all. He is a method actor, one that gets into the skin of the character with ease. His peers say once he gets into the groove of the role, there is no Jack Nicholson in the celluloid frame but the character that has come alive.

Some of Jack Nicholson’s masterpieces include the Five Easy Pieces, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Carnal Knowledge, The Last Detail, Terms of Endearment, The Shining, The Departed and many more. He is also one of the few actors who made the role of Joker immortal in cinemas. His life has been a success story of a showman. It is natural for a performer who has been in the art industry for years to see the highs and lows that comes with fame. Some of his quotes are inspirational, and on his birthday, we present to you some of his finest sayings.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: Acting Is Everybody’s Favorite Second Job.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: Beer, It’s the Best Damn Drink in the World.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: I’ve Been Too Many Places. I’m Like the Bad Penny.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: I’m Not Hard to Get Along With.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: Most of the Early Part of an Actor’s Career, You Do the Jobs You Get.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: There’s Only Two People in Your Life You Should Lie to… the Police and Your Girlfriend.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: When I Was in High School, I Earned the Pimple Award and Every Other Gross-Out Award.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: I Know I Can Act. There Aren’t Too Many Other Jobs I Know How to Do.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: There Is No Way You Can Get People to Believe You on Screen if They Know Who You Really Are Through Television.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: Early On, if I Was Alone Two Three Nights in a Row, I’d Start Writing Poems About Suicide.

Jack Nicholson Quote Reads: The Minute That You’re Not Learning I Believe You’re Dead.

Jack Nicholson’s 12 Academy Award nomination bears testimony to his greatness. A two-time Academy Award winner in the best actor category and once in the best-supporting actor group. This makes him one of the only three actors to have bagged the coveted prize thrice and the only one to be nominated in each of the decades starting 1960s and ending 2000. In addition to this, the versatile actor has six Golden Globe Awards in his kitty and at the age of 57- he had already been conferred with the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award. We wish Jack a very Happy Birthday.