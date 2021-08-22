James Corden is one of the most talented artists working today in the realm of comedy. Having acquired fame by writing and co-starring in the show Gavin and Stacey, Corden would then go on to acquire a Bafta for Best Comedy Performance. The witticism and humour of his brings a breath of fresh air to comedy and is what landed him his gig as the host of The Late Night Show with James Corden. Friends Reunion: When BTS Carpooled With James Corden And Grooved To 'I Will Be There For You'.

The show itself rivals those like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon’s as it has proved to be really popular, and has amassed an impressive fanbase. It’s fairly spectacular when you see just how comfortable guests are on his show and it just gives off the vibe of a chill time.

With James Corden’s 43rd birthday coming up, we will be taking a look at 10 of his best quotes throughout his career.

Success...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

His Ambition

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Being Funny...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Confidence

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Faith...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Creativity...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Doing Something...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Hating Bread...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Trainers...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Awards...

James Corden Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

So these are all the best quotes of James Corden that we could get. We hope that James Corden continues to have a great and a healthy career and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).