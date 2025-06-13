Marriage is a unique partnership which is filled with love, hope, challenges, and a lot of humour. Ask any couple the key to their successful partnership, and a key understanding of each other and the ability to laugh with one another would be an integral part of the answer. Humour is one of the most powerful ways to connect with one another. While it is important to make sure your humour is not hurtful but enjoyable, most couples find a balance that works for them. And once they do, many people post Funny WhatsApp status for their husbands to share their humour with the world. In this article, we bring you funny WhatsApp status quotes, hilarious marriage messages, lighthearted sayings, HD images and wallpapers that you can share and laugh together. Funny Self-Care WhatsApp Statuses and ‘About Me’ Quotes: Hilarious Sayings, Messages, Fun Images and HD Wallpapers for a Sassier You!

Teasing your partner and sharing fun personal jokes with each other is the best way to get through life and cherish the partnership. Not only does it help keep the chemistry and zeal of your relationship alive, it also removes the monotony and boredom that life can bring up. And sharing the humour with the world is a great way to not just celebrate your husband but also show the world the healthier and happier ways of celebrating your togetherness. Post Break-Up WhatsApp Statuses and Hilarious Quotes: Humorous Breakup Messages, Witty Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers That Make Parting Ways Less Painful.

Whether you are celebrating your husband's birthday, your anniversary or simply want to shower your partner with appreciation and love on a random Tuesday, posting WhatsApp statuses can help you do that and much more. And if your love language is laced with humour, and you are looking for inspiration to share it with the world, here are some funny WhatsApp statuses for husbands.

Funny WhatsApp Statuses for Husband (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Best Way To Get Most Husbands To Do Something Is To Suggest Perhaps They’re Too Old To Do It.” Ann Bancroft

Funny WhatsApp Statuses for Husband (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Husbands and Wives Are So Irritating. But Without Them, Who Would We Blame for Misplacing Our Socks?” Janet Periat

Funny WhatsApp Statuses for Husband (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Love Being Married. It’s So Great To Find One Special Person You Want To Annoy for the Rest of Your Life.” Rita Rudner

Funny WhatsApp Statuses for Husband (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Married for Love, but the Obvious Side Benefit of Having Someone Around To Find My Glasses Cannot Be Ignored.” Cameron Esposito

Funny WhatsApp Statuses for Husband (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Love You More Than Star Wars.” Unknown

Funny WhatsApp Statuses for Husband (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I’m in Love With You, and I’m Not in the Business of Denying Myself the Simple Pleasure of Saying True Things.” John Green

We hope that these videos and memes help you to share a laugh with each other. The world is full of chaos and everyday stress is hard to navigate. So finding reasons and means to laugh with each other is a small act of rebellion.

