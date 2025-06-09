There are some things that have inherently been something we enjoy since the invention of the internet. Sharing our lives with the online world is one such evolution. From the status posts we put on MySpace and Orkut to the more recent Instagram stories and WhatsApp status pictures, the means might change, but the meaning remains. One of the more popular ways of expressing oneself online is by using the power of humour. This is the reason that posting funny WhatsApp status for oneself is a popular practice across the world. Hence, we have rounded up funny self-care WhatsApp statuses and 'About Me' quotes, along with hilarious sayings, messages, HD images and wallpapers to describe the sassier you. Funny Post Break-Up WhatsApp Statuses and Hilarious Quotes That Make Parting Ways Less Painful.

Whether you are looking for a hint of dark humour that just connects with your struggle or enjoy the lighthearted comedy that simply puts a smile on people’s faces, the options for funny videos and posts to share online are endless. These funny quotes and messages are also a great way for you to connect with your friends and acquaintances and initiate conversations with people you may not have spoken to in a long time. One Liners Day 2025 Wishes and Funny Quotes That Will Lift Your Spirits.

These small steps often have a big impact on our lives and help us to share a much needed laughter with people in these otherwise trying times. It is important to realise that while many people post these funny statuses for their friends, crushes or to appease the people around them, sharing these posts just for oneself is a healthier way of indulging in social media without entering the constant race surrounding it. Here are some Funny WhatsApp statuses and 'About Me' quotes that you can post online.

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"I'm Not Lazy, I'm in Energy-Saving Mode."

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"You're Not Going To Tell Me Who I Am. I'm Going To Tell You Who I Am." Nicki Minaj

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"You Cannot Be Lonely if You Like the Person You're Alone With." Wayne Dyer

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"I'm Not a Control Freak, I Just Know How Things Should Be Done – My Way."

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"I Am Living Large and Taking Charge!"

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"Sometimes, I Prefer To Use My Face for Emoticons."

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"Not Everyone Likes Me. But Not Everyone Matters to Me."

Funny 'About Me' Quotes

"Sometimes, I Open My Mouth, and My Mother Comes Out."

There is a lot to be said about the amount of our life that we share online and various poignant conversations around it. However, posting these memes and funny status is a great way of achieving the balance of feeling connected while also maintaining some semblance of privacy.

