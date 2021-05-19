The Friends Reunion is finally happening. Can we be any more thrilled? It's not just the return of Chandler Bing, Ross and Monica Gellar, Rachel Green or Pheobe Buoffay that we are excited about but the host of other celebrities who will be part of this event. BTS is of course one of them. In fact, the South Korean boy band has already done a bit of rehearsal unwittingly last year. On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the boys crooned the Friends theme song 'I'll Be There For You' along with Corden during his Carpool segment. BTS member RM revealed he learned English by watching the series.

Check out BTS singing the Friends theme song here...

