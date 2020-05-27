James Gunn Has This To Say on the Fan Demand of David Ayer's Suicide Squad Director's Cut

James Gunn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Director David Ayer, who helmed the original "Suicide Squad", says he is looking forward to watching the reboot of his 2016 film which is in the works with James Gunn. Ayer's response comes days after he said it would be "incredibly cathartic" to be able to finish and release the director's cut of the Warner Bros-DC movie, which he believes is "better" than what the audience has seen. A social media user asked Gunn on Tuesday if he would be against the release of the 'Ayer Cut' of "Suicide Squad". After Justice League Snyder Cut, David Ayer Says His Film Suicide Squad Director’s Cut Would Be Easier and Cathartic

"Do you think it'd undermine your movie or help gain interest in it or have no effect either way?" the fan asked the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director.

To this, Gunn gave a classy reply: "I'd be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem." Impressed by his successor's tweet, Ayer praised Gunn as a "master filmmaker" and wished him all the best with the upcoming film. Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Developing Private Military Contractor Series Titled The Company.

"James, I really appreciate that, however, this crazy ride unfolds. You're good people and no lie - I can't wait to see your take on these characters..." he said.

Ayer wrote and directed "Suicide Squad", starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, but the copy of the film that was released in cinemas is said to be starkly different from his vision. Last week, fans began calling for the 'Ayer Cut' of the film to be released.

"Suicide Squad" also featured Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis. It followed a group of DC supervillains who are recruited by a secret government agency to execute dangerous black ops missions and save the world from a powerful threat. Though the film was a big commercial success for Warner Bros, it was panned by the critics. The reboot titled "The Suicide Squad" is currently scheduled to hit the screens in August 2021. It is, however, unclear if the release will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.