Hollywood star Jamie Foxx reflecting on his health journey said he is 'finally starting to feel like himself'. The Django Unchained actor was hospitalised following a medical complication in April. The actor, 55, recently shared in a candid Instagram post that he is finally starting to feel like himself again, reports People magazine. "You're lookin at a man who is thankful… finally starting to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light," he wrote next to a series of pictures of himself. Jamie Foxx Latest Health Update: Actor Back to Showbiz Soon After Hospitalisation, To Host Game Show With Daughter Corinne Foxx.

The Back in Action star expressed gratitude for those who have reached out to send their good wishes and shared that he has a lot of people to thank for assisting him in his journey. "U just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays," he added.

As per People, the comment section was filled with supportive comments, including one by Jeremy Renner, who himself recovered from a dangerous accident on New Year’s eve. He wrote: "Bless you my friend". Tamar Braxton shared in a separate comment, "Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God". Garcelle Beauvais commented, "God is amazing and so are you."

Foxx first broke his silence with a written message on Instagram, expressing to his millions of social media followers on May 3: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." He followed up the post about his health by sharing a video message in July where he spoke more about why he did not update fans about his medical scare during his hospitalisation. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he said. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor Is Out of Hospital and Recuperating, Confirms Daughter Corinne Foxx.

"I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that." The actor was also recently embroiled in a controversy when his social media post calling out “fake friends” was perceived as anti-Semitic after which he took down the post.

