Jamie Foxx has stepped out in public for the first time since the controversy over his alleged ant-Semitic remark, which he had apologised for on August 5 (and deleted the post) after an intense backlash. Ever since the infamous incident, Foxx had not been spotted in public, though according to Page Six, the actor was spotted by the paparazzi for the first time since his public apology on social media. Jamie Foxx Latest Health Update: Actor Back to Showbiz Soon After Hospitalisation, To Host Game Show With Daughter Corinne Foxx.

The Django Unchained actor was spotted donning an Amiri long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers heading to his car for an unknown destination, though it is assumed that he merely went out for shopping, driving or just strolling. His now deleted post on Instagram was a very cryptic message which people couldn't make head or tale of for a while. The post said: "They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they'll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove."

The 55-year-old actor was blasted by social media users for his message, which apparently echoed the belief that Jewish people were collectively responsible for the death of Jesus Christ. Jamie was silent for some time, but instantly deleted that post and then came out to apologise saying that his post wasn’t targeted at the Jewish community, but was instead a personal post where he was referring to someone else who had "betrayed" him.

In his apology post, he wrote: "I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent." He added: "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they', nothing more." Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor Is Out of Hospital and Recuperating, Confirms Daughter Corinne Foxx.

Jennifer Aniston, who had earlier supported the post, took back her message and wrote: "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident." She went on to state that she did not know it was a post targeted against Jews, to which she said she doesn't support any kind of hate speech.

