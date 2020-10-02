The MCU is getting bigger, maybe better by virtue. As per the latest reports, Jamie Foxx is joining the cast of Spider-Man 3, featuring Tom Holland. Better even, he will be reprising the role of Electro, that he played in the Andrew Garfield starrer The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This deal seems to be brokered due to the Sony X Marvel contract - details of which are still pretty scarce. This also paves way for the rumours of the MCU character, Spider-Man, will show up in one of Sony's upcoming films like Morbius and Venom 2. WandaVision Trailer: Did You Notice This Captain Marvel Character in the First Promo of MCU's Disney+ Hotstar Series?

Jamie's turn as the Spidey villain was appreciated by the fans. But the movie could not translate that into money at the box office, leading to a shutdown on the production of future Spider-Man movies until Marvel's iteration came along. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx is in the final talks to reprise the role in the MCU for Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel. Lady Gaga To Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as X-Men's Emma Frost?

Spider-Man 3 also marks the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori along with director Jon Watts. The movie is scheduled to release in December 2021, however, looking at the current pandemic, sticking to the intended date will be tough to pull off. The movie begins shooting in Atlanta this fall. Tom Holland in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?

Just a few weeks back, Jamie struck a deal with Sony where he'd be developing projects for the studio. "Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning," Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said.

