After the epic conclusion of the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a tough road ahead to get bigger and better. Angeline Jolie is joining the MCU in Eternals. Keanu Reeves is also reportedly in talks to play Ghost Rider. Now, rumour has it that Lady Gaga in talks with Disney to join the movies playing a fan-favourite X-Men character - Emma Frost. We have seen two versions of the character in the X-Men universe - once in a supporting role in First Class and then as an antagonist in Days Of Future Past. Lady Gaga Recalls Giving Her Leather Jacket to a Dear Fan.

As per a report by We Got This Covered, the studio is trying its best to cast Lady Gaga for the new iteration of the character. Dinsey has recently possessed of a plethora of superhero characters after acquiring Fox. While the studio has not officially announced the plans to introduced X-Men or Deadpool in the MCU, multiple theories are doing the rounds.

Speaking of Emma Frost, the superhero character possesses the ability to turn her skin into a diamond. She also has telepathic abilities. Someone who is literally a diamond? Lady Gaga seems like a nice choice to play the role. I Watched All The MCU Movies During Lockdown And Someone Hit Me With A Shoe For Doing This So Late.

Lady Gaga has been seen in American Horror Story: Motel playing the lead role impressively, getting several awards for it. She also landed an Oscar nomination for playing the lead role in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. We are keeping a close watch on her possible union with MCU.

Meanwhile, the world is waiting for the next entry in MCU - Black Widow. The movie has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier web-series was also delayed, which caused the read-to-release WandaVision to postpone its premiere as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).