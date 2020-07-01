Ray Fisher has attacked Joss Whedon with full force. This comes just one day after pulling his punch on Justice League director. In the latest tweet, Ray called the filmmaker's behaviour on the sets of the DCEU film as 'gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable'. There has been enough chatter about Joss Whedon's treatment of Justice League ever since he replaced Zack Snyder as the director. Ray Fisher May Lose Cyborg After His Support for 'Release The Snyder Cut Movement' Irks Warner Bros.

It is said that Whedon changed the majority of the film that Snyder had envisioned. This prompted years-long digital movement termed as 'Release The Snyder Cut' by fans. The said Snyder Cut of Justice League was recently announced to be arriving on HBO Max in 2021.

Also, If things had gone according to plans, Ray's role in the film would have been more prominent. His character Cyborg had a better story arc that would lead into a solo film.

Ray further wrote, "[Whedon] was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

In an explosive, but subtle, tweet yesterday, the actor retracted the good words he had earlier said about Whedon at a press conference.

Check Out Ray Fisher's Tweet:

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Check Out Ray Fisher's Subtle Dig At Whedon In An Earlier Tweet:

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

This has only opened up Pandora's box. Expect Ray's co-stars like Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ezra Miller to open up about their version of how Whedon was on sets.

In the past, Joss Whedon's ex-wife Kai Cole had written a lengthy post dragging him for being a hypocrite who preaches to feminists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).