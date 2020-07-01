COVID-19 pandemic has grappled the world for months now. Various countries have imposed lockdown rules, some have eased them while others have tightened. However, one thing that is common and mandatory is wearing face masks while going out. But sadly, this simple thing is being neglected by some in the name of negligence or in the name of 'exercising individual rights or freedom.' Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston posted about this, urging people to follow this one basic rule without creating a debate out of it. Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Iconic Role of Rachel Green in Friends Left Her Feeling Typecast in Hollywood.

The FRIENDS star took to Instagram to share her picture wearing a blue mask. She looks pretty as she poses with her piercing blue eyes, loose tresses and a no-make up look. However, it is her caption that is super important.

An excerpt from her long note reads as, "I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

Jennifer Aniston's Post:

Every word written by Jen makes sense as wearing a mask is NOT AN OPTION anymore but a life-saving NECESSITY. Bonus to this is there are even various fashionable and stylish masks out there so why not try them! Wear a mask, save someone.

