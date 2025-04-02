Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has embraced motherhood once again. The actress is now officially a mom of two. The No Hard Feelings actress, 34, has welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, reports People magazine. Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney, ‘The Hunger Games’ Star Slightly Shows Baby Bump During LA Outing (View Pics).

The actress and Maroney were spotted out for a stroll together in New York City following the birth of their little one. Lawrence and Cookie, 40, who married in October 2019, are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy. As per People, Lawrence announced she was expecting her second baby with Maroney via a Vogue Instagram post and article in October 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence Clicked in NYC Following Birth of Her Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke (Justine too), entering Martin Scorsese's office in New York. pic.twitter.com/fOAK8hHtfZ — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) March 31, 2025

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney”, the magazine wrote in the post's caption, adding that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the happy news to the outlet. The following day, a source confirmed the news with People exclusively sharing that Lawrence was "thrilled to be pregnant again”. "She loves being a mom”, the insider said. Jennifer Lawrence Birthday Special: Glamorous Red Carpet Moments of the Hollywood Star (View Pics).

"She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives”. Since the birth of her first son, Lawrence has shared that she's been approaching her career differently. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress told Cameron Diaz in a 2023 conversation for Interview magazine that having a baby caused her to be more selective with the projects she agrees to do. "There’s no squeezing when you have a baby", Lawrence said. "There’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects, 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'”.

