Jennifer Lopez to Produce Bob The Builder Animated Film With Anthony Ramos Voicing the Title Character!

The original Bob the Builder show exploded onto the scene in the early 2000s, quickly captivating young viewers and becoming a global phenomenon amongst audiences.

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is producing Bob the Builder, and actor Anthony Ramos will voice the title character. A twist on the long-running children’s series, Bob the Builder follows Roberto (aka Bob), who travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. According to the official logline, audiences will see Bob as he “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”A director has not been announced, reports variety.com. The Marvels OTT Release Update: MCU’s Latest Superhero Film Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar from This Date.

“Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognise, and all-new audiences will enjoy,” said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films. Ramos says Bob the Builder carries an “important message” to the big screen, adding that elements of the film were inspired by his own life. Saturday Night Live: Jennifer Lopez Is Returning To Show as a Musical Guest.

Bob The Builder Film In Works:

"For years, Bob the Builder's characters have inspired young people around the world," he said. "A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!" Ramos will also produce Bob the Builder with Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce for Jennifer's company, Nuyorican Productions.

“For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world,” he said. “A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!” Ramos will also produce Bob the Builder with Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce for Jennifer’s company, Nuyorican Productions.

