John Boyega Thanks People for Their Participation in Black Lives Matter Movement, Says ‘Will Continue to Fight Against Injustices, Inequalities’

Star Wars actor John Boyega has expressed his gratitude for all the "love and support" that came his way after his passionate address at a protest against the killing of George Floyd, and says it is important to not lose sight of how critical "it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments". Last week, the actor joined protesters in London's Hyde Park to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In a footage captured by the Evening Standard, Boyega is seen delivering a powerful speech, while asserting that he is risking his career by sharing his views. John Boyega Fears Losing His Hollywood Career for Supporting Black Lives Matter Campaign, JJ Abrams Comes to Rescue (Read Tweet)

After his passionate speech, Hollywood stars, including JJ Abrams, Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson wrote, rose in support for Boyega. The actor took to Instagram to address the speech and thank everyone for their "love and support" for the first time. "I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things. John Boyega Delivers a Fiery Speech at London Protest Over George Floyd’s Killing (Watch Video)

This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next," the actor wrote in an Instagram post. "Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it's important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you're all thinking, what's next? Where do we go from here?" he added.

The actor went on to highlight the importance of finding long-term solutions to uproot racism. "Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let's increase our knowledge! I'm excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I'll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what," he said.

Boyega emphasised that to make change, "one man can't do it alone". "I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry's, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye-opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so," he said.

The actor then urged "the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same". "Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let's work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe," he concluded.