They Cloned Tyrone Movie Review: A vibrantly lit black neighbourhood that mixes in the charm of early 70s blaxploitation flicks with a zany vibe, They Cloned Tyrone begins off like a fever dream that keeps on building up. They Cloned Tyrone is one of the year's biggest surprises thanks to first-time director Juel Taylor's vision, and its group of varied personalities thrown into an absurdist predicament that will keep you guessing at every turn. They Cloned Tyrone: Star Wars Fame John Boyega to Star in Netflix’s Sci-Fi Movie.

The movie follows the drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega) who gets shot up by rival gang members in front of his customer Slick (Jamie Foxx), a pimp who owed him money. W see him wake up only to have no memory of ever dying. Confronting Slick about lost money once more, he learns that he is supposed to be dead, and alongside one of his sex workers Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), the unlikely trio soon gets embroiled in a cloning conspiracy that takes them to places they never expected to go to.

They Cloned Tyrone is a humorous film, that keeps you guessing all the time, full of spectacular imagery that taps into the racist undertones of contemporary America just like Get Out did. It's all about escalation here, and Taylor, along with writer Tony Rettenmaier, obviously knows how to present it in a way that keeps it fresh. It has that element to it that makes it such a treat to watch, and the film just runs along with its tone in such a wild manner.

They Cloned Tyrone’s lead cast is one of its strongest aspects. Boyega’s Fontaine is the more serious member, Parris’ Yo-Yo is a wildcard and Foxx’s Slick is the comic relief - it has the feel of a well-balanced group with everyone having a role to play, and it simply has that early blaxploitation vibe that feels like it was taken from the 1970s and applied to the present.

Watch the Trailer for They Cloned Tyrone:

Boyega is sensational as a man just trying to figure out why he is cloned. Perhaps in his strongest performance yet post-Star Wars, Boyega just owns every scene with a palpable presence. Foxx is hilarious in the role of a pimp who has a one-liner for every occasion, and my god, did he have me in fits of laughter throughout the film. And then of course, there is Parris who just maintains such an infectious energy that makes her easy to root for. There are other players like Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier who get their time to shine.

They Cloned Tyrone does, however, contain some unevenness, which becomes increasingly obvious by the time you get to the third act. It's a fusion of genres with its own oddities that occasionally don't work, and this is evident by the ending, which I won't reveal, but it does have its flaws. This might result in a format where some of its topics aren't effectively developed.

It’s also a bit slow to start off with. The pacing never really is steady, and it often goes awry with taking its own merry time. It’s not that of a big deal, but you can’t shake off that feeling once it hits. They Cloned Tyrone, though, more than makes up for it in its style that is just an eye-candy to look at. They Cloned Tyrone Teaser: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx Star in This Netflix Thriller About Heists and Eerie Government Experiments (Watch Video).

Neon lit streets somewhere in America with a film-grainy vibe that just has this oomph to it, They Cloned Tyrone is just oozing with style. A synthetic jazz tune to go along with it, and you just have one aesthetically pleasing film on your hands. Nighttime is lit in a manner that you hardly ever see and the various camera movements just keep the action flowing, I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. Someone get Netflix to market their films well, because this is an engaging OTT release that almost went under my radar.

Final Thoughts

They Cloned Tyrone doesn’t have all of its gears always work, but when they do, it makes for a stylish and delightful blaxploitation that’s mysterious and zany. It’s hilarious and filled with capable performances from its main trio that will keep you hooked, and first time-director Juel Taylor kicks off his filmography with an impressive watch. They Cloned Tyrone is playing on Netflix right now.

Rating: 3.5

