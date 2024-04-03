The makers of the upcoming Hollywood film Joker: Folie a Deux, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, dropped the film's first official poster on Tuesday. The poster shows the lead pair engaged in an intimate dancing pose with closed eyes. Joaquin’s character, Joker, holds Lady Gaga in his arms as they wear the signature Joker makeup. Joker–Folie à Deux: NEW Poster for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s DC Film Revealed! Trailer To Be Out on April 8 (View Pic).

While the couple features on the left side of the frame, the spotlight shines on them from the upper right, lending a shade of Cyan to the frame. The visual designer has made good use of the negative space, as the poster seems quite balanced regarding the frame aesthetics and the geometry. The makers also notified about the film's trailer release, as they wrote in the caption, “The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie”.

Joker - Folie a Deux First Poster

The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/CI334J49nh — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 2, 2024

The film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. It is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and helmed by Todd Phillips. The film is a sequel to Joker, released in 2019. It was a critical and commercial smash in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. The film bagged the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It rocked the Academy Awards with 11 nominations.

