Jurassic Park is one of the most iconic franchises of all time and it stands toe to toe with some of Hollywood's biggest. With Jurassic World: Dominion being a culmination of everything before it, there is certainly a lot of excitement and fanfare behind it. In this recent featurette, follow Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as they talk about the past and the finale of the franchise.

Watch The Video Below:

