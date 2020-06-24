Actor Keanu Reeves made a rare appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant as he headed off to meet his co-stars of "The Matrix 4". The couple was seen at Berlin's Schonefeld Airport, reports mirror.co.uk. Filming of the fourth part of the cult franchise came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves’ Upcoming Sequel Gets Delayed By Over a Year, Will Now Release on April 1, 2022

Now that the lockdown has been relaxed or lifted in many countries, filmmakers have been able to resume shooting. Reeves was seen smiling widely as he and his girlfriend met up with his co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Carrie-Ann Moss. Keanu Reeves Recalls Playing Duke Kaboom in Toy Story 4 As A Great Experience

Reeves and Grant made the relationship public in November, though they have known each other for a while now. They worked together for the first time in 2011, when they collaborated on the book "Ode To Happiness".

