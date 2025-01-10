Sonu Sood has made his directorial debut with the action-packed thriller Fateh, which hit theatres on January 10. The film stars Sood in the titular role, alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Vijay Raaz. In Fateh, Sood portrays Fateh Singh, a former special ops officer with a haunting past. Critics have noted striking similarities to John Wick, where Keanu Reeves portrayed a retired hitman forced back into the criminal underworld. While Sood’s character fights a cybercrime network, Reeves’ Wick was driven by personal vengeance. ‘Fateh’ Movie Review: Sood Sood’s Directorial Debut Is a Feeble Mocktail of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Beekeeper’.

Apart from its John Wick resemblance, Fateh has received praise for its stylish action sequences and its storyline centered around cybercrime. The official synopsis reads: “Fateh, an ex-special ops officer with a dark past, lives a very peaceful life in Punjab until a village girl falls prey to a dangerous cybercrime syndicate. Joining forces with Khushi, an ethical hacker, Fateh uses their combined skills to expose a nationwide web of deceit and fight for justice.” Check out the trailer of Fateh below and also read what critics have said about this newly released film. ‘Fateh’: Not Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’, Hans Zimmer Makes His Bollywood ‘Debut’ With Sonu Sood’s Movie With a Surprise Twist!

Watch Trailer of ‘Fateh’ Movie Below:

Bollywood Hungama: “The film seems to have borrowed heavily from ANIMAL, JOHN WICK etc. Sonu Sood as an actor puts his best foot forward. He keeps his act restrained and looks great while performing action.”

Times of India: “The action sequences are intense, evoking the stylised brutality of Hollywood films like John Wick and Kill Bill and Animal back home. However, the escalating violence may not sit well with all viewers. Sonu Sood, who makes his directorial debut with this film, handles the action effectively, and his performance, perhaps by design, doesn’t delve deeply into the character’s emotional side.”

OTTPlay: “Written by Sonu Sood with Ankur Pajni, Fateh is a film derived out of the ambition to make something that resembles the likes of John Wick, where a retired assassin wants to put his gun down but the world doesn't let him, and fate brings him back into the game only to get more involved. But what Fateh instead becomes is a movie that is trying to crack every single possible formula around the genre in the same movie.”

DNA: “Fateh scores due to its storyline, which is relevant and sensible. In the digital age of app loan scams, UPI links frauds, Fateh makes you aware of cybercrime and how the syndicate works, how these faceless cyber-terrorists can enter your world through your phone and destroy your life forever. Without being too preachy, Fateh maintains the thrills and emotional core intact.”

Firstpost: “Fateh is a big-screen entertainer and deserves an audience for its crisp storytelling and stylish action sequences.”

Fateh is produced under the banners of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. This Sonu Sood film is currently running in theatres.

