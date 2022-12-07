After being called "ugly" online for not wearing makeup, Keke Palmer responded to the trolls in the way she knows best. Says she wants them to "get help," Keke added saying that "makeup isn't real." She also said that she is beautiful, because of who she is and not what she looks like. Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant During SNL Monologue! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweets:

I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

