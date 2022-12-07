After being called "ugly" online for not wearing makeup, Keke Palmer responded to the trolls in the way she knows best. Says she wants them to "get help," Keke added saying that "makeup isn't real." She also said that she is beautiful, because of who she is and not what she looks like. Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant During SNL Monologue! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweets:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)