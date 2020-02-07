Knives Out Sequel is Happening! Lionsgate Confirms Rian Johnson's Whodunnit is Set to Turn into a Franchise 

Daniel Craig in Knives Out (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Academy Awards are just around the corner and Rian Johnson's whodunnit thriller, Knives Out starring an ensemble cast of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Katherine Langford among others will be competing for the best picture. While there's no doubt that the film is deserving of that honour, we now have even bigger news for fans of the film. Earlier, reports suggested that Johnson was toying with the idea of a sequel and that left fans super excited. Well, now there's a confirmation. Knives Out Trailer: Chris Evans and Daniel Craig's Star-Studded Film Adds a Dangerously Stylish Spin to Agatha Christie's Murder Mystery.

Yes, Knives Out sequel is happening! Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer recently confirmed the news with of the whodunnit getting a sequel. The news doesn't come as a surprise though given the success of the film at the box office. Fans fell in love with Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Black. Johnson had expressed a keen interest in directing a series on the Benoit Blanc mysteries and even had a script for the second one in mind.

Given that Craig has now exited his popular James Bond franchise as No Time To Die will be his last outing as 007, taking on the Knives Out series will certainly be easier. Craig's performance was particularly loved by the critics, LatesLY appreciating his performance wrote, "Coming to the film's star cast, Craig as Benoit leads the pack with his suave demeanour. He shines in his scenes while stealing everyone's thunder occasionally."Knives Out Movie Review: A Brilliant Murder Mystery Anchored by Daniel Craig's Exemplary Performance.

While the sequel has now been confirmed, there's yet to be an announcement on the release date of the film. As for Knives Out, the film is all set to break $300 million at the worldwide box office.