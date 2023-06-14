Twilight star Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer, who have announced plans to get married, are writing the script for a stoner girl comedy. The Spencer star told Interview magazine: "Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f***** stupid. I think you'll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We're starting a company." Oscars 2022: Video Of Kristen Stewart Kissing Fiancée Dylan Meyer On The Red Carpet Goes Viral; Netizens React Over The Couple’s PDA Moment.

The Oscar-nominated actress didn't share anything further about the project, reports E! News. Kristen, 33, got engaged to Dylan in 2021 after two years of dating.

She also co-wrote the script for upcoming film The Chronology of Water, adapted from American author Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name. The Chronology of Water, which also marks Kristen's film directorial debut, has Imogen Poots in the lead role. The film is produced by Ridley Scott. Kristen Stewart Confirms She Is Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Her fiancee Meyer had earlier co-written Amy Poehler's Moxie. Meyer is the daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer.

