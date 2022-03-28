Kristen Stewart arrived for Oscars 2022 with fiancée Dylan Meyer. Yes, the first-time Oscar nominee brought her fiancée for the prestigious awards ceremony. The duo not just posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet, but even stole the limelight with their PDA moment. The couple not just held hands but even shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet and video of the same has been going viral on social media platforms. Netizens just can’t keep calm seeing the couple’s affection for one another.

Kristen Stewart Kissing Dylan Meyer

kristen stewart and dylan meyer kissing in front of the oscars backdrop it's just so precious and important i cant stop thinking about how this would've been unspeakable not so long ago pic.twitter.com/ka97ENHcRp — ice (@lgbtkrie) March 27, 2022

Awww

my heart is full ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart “I love you” and fiancée Dylan Meyer 🤧 pic.twitter.com/srEKeP3gNi — Mel (@Mel452) March 28, 2022

Love Is In The Air

Fans Are All Hearts For Them

and I’m good. yaasss Kristen Stewart pulling Dylan in for a kiss. I’m just fine. my heart is all good 🌈💕😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tkUE6E4CyX — Mel (@Mel452) March 27, 2022

The Moment On Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)