Kylie Minogue, the Australian singer and songwriter celebrates her birthday on May 28. While Bollywood fans have seen her shake leg with Akshay Kumar in Chiggy Wiggy song from Blue, she has an illustrious career before and after that. Kylie has her own amazing fanbase who can't stop admiring her different and amazing songs. Her voice is magical and those who haven't heard her yet should definitely listen to these five classics by her to fall in love with her music.

On Kylie Minogue's birthday today, we rewind the time and take a look at five of the best songs from her musical career so far. Have a look.

Can't Get You Out Of My Head

Can't Get You Out Of My Head is definitely one of Kylie Minogue's best works to date. The song and its beautiful lyrics continue to have our vote even after so many years of its release. The music is still so fresh and Kylie's vocals amplify it further.

Love at First Sight

Well, as catchy as that name sounds, the song is equally amazing. It's a dancing number so get ready to shake your legs on it. It's peppy and will compel you to listen to it on loop.

All the Lovers

Kylie sang this song when she was over 40 and it probably showed a smooth transition of hers. The video was impactful, the lyrics were powerful and Kylie, well, she was simply brilliant as always. Kylie Minogue Reveals Why She Cried the First Time She Heard Her Song ’Say Something'.

Spinning Around

It was after 1997s Impossible Princess that Minogue returned to pop music with this song. The song was written by Paula Abdul and Kara Dioguardi and continues to be one of Kylie Minogue's best hits.

Confide in Me

"I stand in the distance, I view from afar, Should I offer some assistance, Should it matter who you are," these lyrics from Kylie's Confide in Me song strike a chord with you. The more you listen to it, the more amazing they sound.

Happy Birthday, Kylie Minogue!

