Kylie Minogue Birthday Trivia: Did You Know How Much the International Pop Singer Was Paid to 'Chiggy Wiggy' With Akshay Kumar in Blue?

Akshay Kumar and Kylie Minogue (Photo credit: Twitter)

Kylie Minogue has a special place in the hearts of Indians. She enjoys quite a bit of fan following here but something she did made her a known name even with those who weren't following her music. That was Blue! Shree Ashtvinayak Cinevision Ltd made a lot of noise back in 2009 when they hired Kylie for a song in their ambitious underwater thriller Blue. The film released during Diwali and tanked but the 'item number' was a hit. Chiggy wiggy with Akshay Kumar in the film is something everyone remembers about this British pop sensation. Guess how much she was paid for her number? As per a report by IANS, she pocketed a whopping $1 million (800,000 pounds). Kylie Minogue’s New Makeup Brand Named KYLIE to Spite Her Jenner Namesake?

The song was recorded in London and Minogue had flown down to India to shoot the song here. Reports suggest that Kylie and her team along with the cast of Blue were invited for lunch at Akshay's place. Apparently, he had even cooked a few of the delicacies on the menu.

Rejig your memory with this song...

The visuals are pretty common where Indian men are circling around a foreigner like flies. It was sung by Kylie and Sonu Nigam and was composed by A R Rahman. Yes, you read right! On that note, happy birthday Kylie!