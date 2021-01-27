London, Jan 27 (IANS): Actress Lauren Goodger, who recently announced her pregnancy, lashed out at cyberbullies who said that her baby bump was fake. Yolanda Hadid Babysits Daughter Gigi Hadid's Newborn Baby.

The 34-year-old actor is expecting her first child with boyfriend Charles Dury, and is three-months-pregnant. She has said that she doesn't care about anyone's opinion and is happy about becoming a mother soon, reports thesun.co.uk.

After a couple of pictures surfaced online of Lauren making public appearances, trolls made nasty comments about her pregnancy being fake. Lauren's reaction comes after she stayed quiet for a while.

"People have even accused me of having a fake bump. It's totally crazy. It can be frustrating and annoying. But at the end of the day, we are happy, we are having a baby, keep your opinions to yourselves," she said.

The actor revealed the news of her pregnancy last week and shared Charles' reaction upon knowing it. She said that he couldn't believe at first that he was going to become a father.

