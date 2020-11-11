Every other week, you'd see Indian Twitter go berserk over wishing birthday to an Indian actor. A few days back, fans could not stop trending Shah Rukh Khan's name on his birthday. Rajinikanth's birthday is a spectacle on the microblogging site. But it doesn't happen very often that the birthday of Hollywood actor trends in India. And here we have Leonardo DiCaprio breaking the trend. The actor is celebrating his 46th birthday today, and wishes, praises are coming from all corners of the country for him. Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday: Everything You Need To Know About The Titanic Actor's Philanthropic Side.

Leo has made a mark in India with some exceptional movies, starting from the evergreen hit Titanic. Then he gained a cult following with titles like Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Shutter Island, Inception, The Revenant. Indian fans are sharing dialogues of the actor and his quotes from real life to commemorate the day. Fans are also sharing how he is the perfect meme material. Leonardo Dicaprio Birthday: 10 Movie Quotes of the Actor That Are Pure Gold.

Here's One

Pics With Kate Winslet

This is the purest and sweetest friendship I have ever seen!🥰💗💗 what a wonderful humans being they are!⭐⭐💓#KateWinslet #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/letR2X1P46 — Kate Winslet (@Katemysunshine) November 11, 2020

Favourite Meme Material

Inspiring Love For Movies And Environment

Happiest birthday to the man that’s responsible for my love for movies and environment ❤️ #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/ORudpo37QR — بلە (@bradosst) November 11, 2020

Happy 46th

Happy 46th birthday to the exceptionally talented #LeonardoDiCaprio. From James Cameron's disaster epic, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending tale, Quentin Tarantino's western and period films, to Martin Scorsese masterpieces, he has an impressive and most diverse body of work. pic.twitter.com/xz3LTc34ic — George (@VijayIsMyLife) November 11, 2020

Brilliant

Happy birthday to the extraordinary brilliant of an actor ..#leonardodicaprio ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6hk0ew6UxE — Neeraj Narayanan (@NeerajN86393848) November 11, 2020

Best Films

Happy Birthday, #LeonardoDiCaprio . Inception (2010) Shutter Island (2010) Django Unchained (2012) The Revenant (2015) . pic.twitter.com/l9eFtjwYir — Farhan (@clouldfarhan) November 10, 2020

Hrithik Roshan Fanclub Wished Him

Leonardo DiCaprio has been trending on Twitter for quite some time today. More and more tweets are coming in for him.

Leo was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. India can't wait for his next film already. A very happy birthday.

