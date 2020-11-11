Actor Leonardo-DiCaprio is more than just Jack from Titanic, even though that was the movie that the whole world knows him through. As good as an actor that Leo is, he is an equally passionate philanthropist who has done tons of good work for the conservation of the environment. In fact, he is also called 'one of the world's top climate change champions', if some reports are to be believed. Leo also has an organization - the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation that supports more than 50 causes that impact the world and human life in general. World Environment Day 2020: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Who Are Helping Mother Nature Heal! (View Posts).

The foundation was established in 1998, with its main mission being to protect the world’s last wild places. The main objective of the LDF is to ensure that threatened ecosystems are preserved and Earth is well-maintained. The main areas of focus of the LDF are the preservation of Wildlands Conservation, Oceans Conservation, Climate Change, Indigenous Rights, Transforming California, and Innovative Solutions. Leonardo's philanthropy is not just limited to his foundation. The actor also promotes his initiatives on his social media and website in order to inspire his fans and followers to do their bit to conserve the planet. In fact, his 47 Million followers on Instagram alone can say that all Leo talks about in his personal life is how the environment needs to be conserved. Leo's IG page is filled with not 1 personal photoshoot picture of the actor, but only and only environmental issues and awareness testimonies. As per his foundation's page, his foundation's reach has gone from 500,000 followers in 2007 to over 50 million. Leonardo DiCaprio Shares How the Himalayan Range Is Now Visible From Punjab Due To Less Air Pollution (View Post).

Check Out Leo's Speech At the United Nations Below:

Leonardo DiCaprio, for his work, was appointed as the United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate Change and bestowed with the Clinton Global Citizen Award in 2014. In fact, Leonardo, who has been vocal about his work for the environment, in his acceptance speech at the 88th Academy Awards said,

Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating. We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this. For our children's children, and for those people out there whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed.

In fact, Leonardo also serves as board member for a number of other organizations that work towards conserving the environment like the International Fund for Animal Welfare, Natural Resources Defense Council, World Wildlife Fund, Oceans 5 and National Geographic’s Pristine Seas.

