There must be several tensions around the world owing to the novel coronavirus, environmental hazards and several other concerns. But amid such heart-breaking series of events, there are also some amazing moments of joy as well. Some of celebs have tied the knot in a low-key affair, some have welcomed their little bundle of joy, some have gotten engaged and so on. So here is a good news! Lily Collins and her beau Charlie McDowell are engaged! Yes, the actress has shared a series of pictures from the lovely moment on Instagram and mentioned in her post, ‘the purest joy i’ve ever felt’. Lily Collins Reveals Her Post Lockdown Plans After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends.

Heartiest congratulations to the newly engaged couple Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell! Lily is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman. She is widely known for her roles in the Priest, Abduction, Mirror Mirror, Snow White, Rules Don't Apply, among others. Her fiancé Charlie McDowell is a writer and director. He is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen. The 37-year-old had made his directorial debut with the film The One I Love.

Charlie McDowell has been dating Lily Collins since a year now. The latter has always preferred to remain tight-lipped about her relationship status. But we are sure, fans are delighted to see the actress happily engaged to Charlie. While sharing the pics on Instagram, Lily Collins wrote, “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together...” We once again congratulate Lily and Charlie for this new beginning!

