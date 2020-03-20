Lost Actor Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Announces the News Via Instagram (Watch Video)

Lost Actor Daniel Dae Kim (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Kim, 51, made the announcement on Instagram via 10-minute video which detailed his diagnosis. “I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy,” the actor wrote in the caption. The actor said he was returning to Hawaii from New York when he started feeling some scratchiness in his throat and even though he didn't have any symptoms, he self-isolated in a room at home and on his doctor's advise decided to go for the test. Olga Kurylenko Health Update: Oblivion Actress Says She Is ‘Feeling Better’ Now After Being Tested Positive for COVID-19.

Kim was in NYC to shoot for a guest role in the medical drama "New Amsterdam" in which he plays a doctor appointed to help amid a flu pandemic. The actor also apologised to the cast and crew members he may have unknowingly exposed to the virus and expressed his gratitude towards the health care workers trying to contain the spread of this pandemic. Kamasutra Fame Indira Verma Becomes Second Game Of Thrones Actor to Test Positive For COVID-19.

Daniel Dae Kim Announces He Got Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The NBC show stars Ryan Eggold, Indian actor Anupam Kher, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine. Kim is the latest actor to go public with coronavirus diagnosis after Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju.