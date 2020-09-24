Millie Bobb Brown's Enola Holmes is the new fan favourite. Viewers are already busy demanding a sequel to this new Netflix movie that also stars Henry Cavill as your beloved detective, Sherlock Holmes. The movie, however, revolves around his sister, Enola, who sets out to find her missing mother, while unravelling another crucial mystery. Stranger Things actress, Millie is an apt casting for Enola's character and Cavill deserves a spinoff on his Holmes character. Enola Holmes Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film Is a Delightful Entertainer With A Feminist Spin.

For the ones who are amazed by this mystery thriller and are looking out for such similar names, we may lend you a helping hand. We have personally curated a list of some of the best Sherlock Holmes adaptations that would intrigue the audiences who enjoy such thrillers. From Robert Downey Jr's Sherlock Holmes to Will Ferrell's Holmes & Watson, let's have a look at five best adaptations that revolve around the legacy of this great detective.

Robert Downey Jr's Sherlock Holmes

RDJ as Sherlock and Jude Law as Dr Watson are shocked to realise that Blackwood, a serial killer is back from the dead. Together, they decide to resolve this mystery and hunt him down once again. Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law's Sherlock Holmes 3 Will Not be Directed by Guy Ritchie? Read Details.

Ian McKellen's Mr Holmes

Sherlock here isn't very young. He's in fact, retired and struggling with his memory. However, he decides to pursue one last unsolved case, the one that prompted him to seek retirement.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock

Who doesn't love this BBC series? Benedict as a rather egoistic Sherlock and Martin Freeman as Watson collaborate to present some intriguing episodes that would impress the Holmes fan in you.

Jonny Lee Miller's Elementary

A modern-day Sherlock based out of Manhattan. The series basically takes a more contemporary approach on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's very famous character and also presents a rare, female Dr Watson (Lucy Liu).

Will Ferrell's Holmes & Watson

Sherlock Holmes but in a comedy! Will Ferrell plays Sherlock to John C. Reilly's Watson. This buddy comedy takes place at Buckingham Palace where the duo receives a note saying that they have four days to solve the crime or the Queen will die.

