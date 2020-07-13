The first trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix show, Lucifer, has dropped on the internet. And it will blow your mind. Right off the bat, the trailer sets course for the plot with a twist. The makers must be really confident about the material for they did not mind revealing the plot twist in the first footage itself. Lucifer: Season 5 Release Date, Plot, Cast and the Fate of Season 6 of Tom Ellis' Netflix Show Revealed.

Tom Ellis not only returns as the titular Lucifer, son of the devil, King of hell, but also as Michael - the twin brother. The first trailer is compiled of striking clips from the first half of the season, which will consist of 8 episodes. The first half of Lucifer season 5 will stream in late August. And the second half will follow later.

Speaking of the striking images there's Mazikeen kicking Michael's butt. There is Adam Ellis standing in front of a mirror butt naked. Chloe meets God, it seems. And so much more.

Inbar Lavi is missing. She was a lovely addition as the mythological Eve in the last season. Her arrival added spice in the show. Looking forward to her return.

Watch The Trailer For Lucifer Season 5 Here:

Lucifer season 5 was supposed to be the final season. But, earlier in January 2020, Netflix renewed the show for 6th season calling it the 'final, FINAL season'. This was not the first time the streamer saved the fan-favourite show from being axed. Lucifer was cancelled by Fox after season 3. It was brought by Netflix and the series' popularity skyrocketed with new visionary new bosses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).