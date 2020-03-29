Lucifer: Season 5 Release Date, Plot, Cast and the Fate of Season 6 of Tom Ellis' Netflix Show Revealed

Here's what we know about Lucifer season 5 and 6 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After uncertainty looming over the fate of Lucifer, the show has managed to stay afloat till season five. The show initially produced by Fox was taken over by Netflix after the production house decided to end its run. Since then the show partnered with Warner Bros for its next two seasons (Season 3,4) only to announce that season 5 will be its final outing on the OTT platform. After earning some great critical reviews and love from audiences, Lucifer has managed to keep its popularity constant and here's what we know about it so far. Netflix Cancels Messiah After Season One.

Lucifer Season 5 Airing Date

Tom Ellis' next season of Lucifer was earlier slated for a Spring/Summer release of 2020. However, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus globally, the show's production has been halted. And chances of it getting back on track any time soon are very bleak. It is most likely that the show will not hit the OTT platform in 2021 and since it's going to be divided into two parts, there are chances that the second part may come out in 2022. However, Lesley-Ann Brandt hopes that the show's first part (which is ready) may release in May or June this year.

Is Lucifer Returning for Season 6?

Well, the answer could be yes. In February 2020, there were whispers about Netflix discussing the new season of Lucifer with Warner Bros and even about Tom Ellis renewing his contract. Later, show actor, Lesley-Ann Brandt in one of her Instagram live revealed how the crew is getting ready for the next season. "We have Lucifer season five, we’re getting ready to do season six," she said while adding "I do feel like it would be fun to explore, especially where we end off on season five." So chances are the show will return for one last time for season six.

What Do We Know About Season 5?

Netflix, Facebook, YouTube Reduce Bit Rate to Mitigate Network Congestion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. Well, the show's 10th episode "Bloody" is going to be musical where the devil himself will be breaking into song and dance but there will be a reason for it. Dennis Haysbert will be playing the role of great almighty in the new season. There are total 16 episodes in season five - out which eight episodes will release in part one and the next eight in part two.

The Cast of Season 5

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would most probably reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Kevin Alejandro may return as Detective Dan Espinoza, with Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin.