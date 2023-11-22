Mark Ruffalo has been one of our generations best character actors, and he always gives it his all in films. Never will you see a dull performance from Ruffalo, and his films are all the better for it. While in recent times his Marvel-related projects might have more of a hold on the audience, there is no denying that Ruffalo has garnered an even more-impressive filmography out of the realm of those movies. Mark Ruffalo Condemns Israel for War Crimes in Gaza, Advocates Compassion for Displaced Palestinians, Watch Full Video of Actor’s Interview.

We, of course, know him for playing the Incredible Hulk, but Ruffalo’s other projects deserve the same kind of recognition as well. From movies like Zodiac to Spotlight, Ruffalo has delivered some engrossing films that are well worth a watch. So, to celebrate his 56th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films that aren’t related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Begin Again

A musical that hinges on the themes of finding new opportunities, John Carney’s Begin Again is a feel-good watch that will certainly leave you giddy. Starring Ruffalo and Keira Knightley in the lead, it focuses on an up-and-coming singer being partnered up with a fame record executive. Following their collaboration, this is one watch of Ruffalo’s that you shouldn’t miss.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Charlie Kaufman is someone who crafts plots that aren’t exactly ordinary, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a perfect example of that. Focusing on a man who undergoes a procedure to wipe any memory of his ex-girlfriend from his mind, it’s a beautiful film about letting go and finding love in the most unexpected of the time. Ruffalo stars as Stan, a technician who helps erase the mind of the film’s lead, and has a shocking twist attached to him that will surely shock you.

Collateral

One of Michael Mann’s finest, Collateral follows a hitman who takes a taxi driver hostage and makes him drive around Los Angeles while he takes out his victims. Ruffalo stars as a detective in the film, which puts him right in the patch of the hitman, and its pulse-pounding adventure that keeps you on your toes.

Zodiac

David Fincher’s Zodiac is an intriguing film that focuses on the Zodiac killer who terrorised USA during the 1960s and 70s. A film that will engross you immediately into its narrative, it features brilliant performances from Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr and Jake Gyllenhaal – while also being some of Fincher’s finest work yet.

Spotlight

A heartbreaking story that follows the real-life investigation conducted by Boston journalists into sexual assault committed by a local church against children, Spotlight is a heavy watch that leaves a lasting impact on its viewers. Starring actors like Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and more – the film is an important watch that doesn’t sacrifice on the hard-hitting subject matter. Mark Ruffalo Appeals to Fans To Sign Petition for Freedom of Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti.

With Mark Ruffalo’s career just continuing to grow, we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

