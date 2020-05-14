Married At First Sight Stars Jamie Otis And Doug Hehner Welcome Their Second Child Via Water Birth

Jamie and Doug have welcomed their second child into the world (picture credit - People)

Congratulations are in order for Married At First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner as the couple has welcomed a baby boy into the world via water birth at their New Jersey home. This is their second child after Henley Grace, known as Gracie, who will celebrate her third birthday in August. They have named the boy as Hayes Douglas Hehner. It has not been easy for Jamie and Doug as the couple suffered three miscarriages within five pregnancies. They first lost a baby boy in 2016. Jamie was 17 weeks along then. Next year, Jamie successfully delivered daughter Gracie on August 22. The duo then tried to bring her sibling into the world, but they announced in September 2018 that Jamie had a chemical pregnancy, which means an early miscarriage.

On Christmas Day in 2018 Jamie and Doug revealed that they were pregnant again, but unfortunately, Jamie lost the baby in January 2019. Finally, they have a healthy baby boy and needless to say, the two are over the moon, which is quite visible in the pictures that they shared exclusively with People Magazine. Jamie also posted the pictures on his Instagram account with a very beautiful caption.

Check out Jamie's post right here:

"Doug instantly cried tears of joy. Our first baby was a boy, but we lost him at 17 weeks. Of course, he loves our daughter, but he's wanted a baby boy so badly for so long. This is truly an answered prayer for us," Otis was quoted by the mag a few months earlier when they announced the sex of the baby. Well, we are so happy for Jamie and Doug. Hayes looks really adorable, and we cannot wait to see more pictures of the baby in the coming days.