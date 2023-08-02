The Megalodon is back, and this time its bringing some friends along as Meg 2: The Trench releases in theatres this Thursday. Jason Statham alongside his crew is all set to take on the biggest shark of all time once more, and this time the stakes will be raised tenfold as they are set to face off against even more teeth and creatures of the deep. Meg 2: The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham Returns with His Team to Fight Three Giant Sharks.

The first Meg was an enjoyable watch that was essentially a campy monster flick that harkened back to the concepts of the 90s and the early 2000s, and it looks like Meg 2: The Trench is set to capitalise on that formula further. So, before you check out Meg 2: The Trench in theatres, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Meg 2: The Trench will see Jason Statham return as Jonas Taylor. He will be joined alongside Wu Jing as Jiuming, Sophia Cai as Meiying Zhang, Page Kennedy as DJ and Cliff Curtis as James Mackreides. The film also stars Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Sienna Guillory and Melissanti Mahut.

Plot

Meg 2: The Trench follows a group of scientists who during a mining operation encounter three Megs and must do their best to survive. To get them out of the situation Jonas Taylor must return and help them while battling the Megs and making sure no one gets hurt.

Watch the Trailer for Meg 2: The Trench:

Release Date

Meg 2: The Trench directed by Ben Wheatley releases in US theatres on August 4, 2023. In India, the film releases one day early on August 3, 2023. Meg 2–The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham and His Team are Back to Take Down a Fearsome Extinct Shark (Watch Video).

Review

A review for Meg 2: The Trench isn't available as of now. As soon as a review is available, the page will be updated.

