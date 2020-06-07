Michael B Jordan Urges Hollywood Studios to 'Use Their Power to Demand Diversity' At Black Lives Matter Protest in LA (Watch Videos)

Michael B Jordan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cities across US are currently holding protests against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department in May. Several celebrities have also taken to the streets to stand up against systematic racism. Actors such as Jamie Foxx, John Boyega have been at the forefront of some of these protest. Recently, Michael B Jordan whilst attending a protest at Beverly Hills, delivered a fiery speech as he spoke about how he uses his power to demand diversity. John Boyega Delivers a Fiery Speech at London Protest Over George Floyd’s Killing (Watch Video).

A few videos of Michael B Jordan's talk at one of the protests is now going viral as his fans are hailing him for making some pertinent points, mainly about Hollywood studios to invest in black people. In his speech, he says, "If you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you're not with me if you don't stand with me and people that look like me, you don't need to be with me. I use my power to demand diversity but it's time that studios and agencies... do so."

Check Out Michael B Jordan's Speech at a Protest:

Here's Another Video of Michael B Jordan at the Protest:

#MichaelBJordan ‘s biggest roles were not by accident. ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/l6sGnkCE8Z — Ashlee With 2 E’s 🎙 (@ashleeonair) June 7, 2020

The actor also further made crowds cheer as he said, "What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We've got to keep agitating things. We can't be complacent. We can't let this moment just pass us by, we have to continue to put our foot on their necks."Cole Sprouse, John Cusack, Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

Jordan also recalled his starring as Oscar Grant in the biographical film Fruitvale Station and what it taught him about the "pain" Grant's family felt when he was killed on New Year's Day in 2009 by a BART Police Officer in Oakland.