Michael C Hall Birthday: Here's Looking at the American Actor's Best Moments on Dexter (Watch Videos)

Michael C Hall is an American actor best known for essaying the role of a serial killer and blood spatter analyst in the popular series Dexter. In the series, we saw Hall play an unusual lead, who's not really a monster but neither a normal human given his love to kill attitude. His character is shown to be following the teachings of his father, where he tries to keep to a code that stops him from murdering the innocent. Golden Globes 2020 Full Winners List: 1917, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Fleabag, Succession Win Big; The Irishman, Game of Thrones Go Empty-Handed at 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The series went on for eight seasons running from 2026 to 2013. The series is also known to have won Hall a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role. As the actor celebrates his birthday on February 1 and turns 49, we look at some of his best moments on the show. While several fans of the show were disappointed with its finale, we are sure that many will agree with this list of the best moments on the show.

1. Rita's Death

One of the most shocking moments on the show was Dexter turning up home to find Rita, longtime partner and mother of his child, dead in a bathtub filled with her blood. She is killed by the Trinity Killer to get back at Dexter. Watching Dexter's utter shock in this scene was saddening. Hall did a fabulous job of portraying his complex emotions.

2. Deb Finds Out About Dexter

Dexter's sister Deb played by Jennifer Carpenter finally finds out that he's a serial killer in season 6 when she watches him murder Travis. The scene where Dexter admits and explains why he does what he does was a great scene.

3. The Ice Truck Killer Mystery

The first season was hands down the best in the series and as we watch Dexter's diligence and meticulousness to kill, we also learn that there's some called the Ice Truck killer who knows about every move Dexter is about to make. Towards the season finale, we learn that it is his biological dad.

4. Sergeant Doakes' Death

While it should have been clear to many that something was off with Dexter, it was Sergeant Doakes who always seemed to guess there was something fishy and finally catches upto him, only to find himself locked him up in a cage by Dexter. It is his death scene though that seems extremely unfortunate given that he's actually a good guy.

5. Dexter and Lumen Kill Jordan Chase

In one of the tensest scenes of the series, Dexter and Lumen finally kill Jordan Chase, one of the men who had tortured Lumen and numerous other women. It amazing to see Julia Stiles' Lumen taking her revenge. We see Dexter telling her "He's yours" after they kidnap Chase.

If you enjoyed watching Dexter too, do tell us in the comments below, which was your favourite moment from the show.